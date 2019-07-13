No bond for Virginia plasma center stabbing suspect

by – 13 July 2019 14:58-04:00

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man accused of stabbing three people at a plasma donation center will remain behind bars for now after a judge refused to set bond in the case.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 20-year-old Jairique Shannon appeared by video during a brief hearing Friday.

Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Cheryl Wilson described how two of the victims remain hospitalized after being stabbed and sliced with a long hunting-style knife. She says a motive hasn’t been established in the July 4 attack.

Wilson also says detectives executing a search warrant found a dog hanging in the Petersburg home Shannon shares with his mother.

Shannon’s attorney said his client has no mental health issues and asked for a reasonable bond, which the judge denied.

A preliminary hearing is set for September.

