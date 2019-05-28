NJ Transit bus kills boy, 10, who was riding bike

Nation

NJ Transit bus kills boy, 10, who was riding bike

by – 28 May 2019 07:24-04:00

BERGENFIELD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey Transit bus has struck and killed a 10-year-old boy riding his bike.

The accident occurred on Memorial Day in Bergenfield. Police responded to 911 calls shortly before 4 p.m.

They tell The North Jersey Record that the bus was making a left turn when it struck the boy as he was entering a crosswalk. Police also said the driver was a 58-year-old woman from Paterson, who was treated and released from a hospital after suffering distress following the accident.

No charges had been filed by late Monday.

An NJ Transit spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.

___

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.