Newscaster out 8 months after Martin Luther King slur

Nation

Newscaster out 8 months after Martin Luther King slur

by – 23 September 2019 14:48-04:00

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis newscaster who has been off the air since uttering what he called an unintentional racial slur while talking about Martin Luther King Jr. in January is now out of a job.

KTVI-TV general manager Kurt Krueger told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the station and Kevin Steincross parted ways “by mutual agreement.” Krueger declined to provide any additional information, citing it as a personnel matter.

Steincross does not have listed phone number.

Steincross was discussing a tribute to the black civil rights leader on Jan. 17 when he referred to King as “Martin Luther coon Jr.” He apologized a few hours later, saying he accidentally misspoke.

The NAACP had urged the station to fire Steincross.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.