News reports: 8 people shot at party in Virginia

by By The Associated Press , Associated Press26 May 2019 08:28-04:00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — News reports say at least eight people were shot during a party in Virginia. It was not immediately known whether there were any fatalities.

WAVY.com quotes a spokesperson with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital as saying that eight patients with gunshot wounds, all male, were being treated.

Their conditions were not given.

Police were called to the neighborhood in Chesapeake just before 10 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of people refusing to move vehicles and traffic congestion.

