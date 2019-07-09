Newman’s Own president removed amid misconduct allegations

Nation

Newman’s Own president removed amid misconduct allegations

byAssociated Press9 July 2019 16:35-04:00

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — The Newman’s Own Foundation says it has removed Bob Forrester as its chief executive officer and president amid allegations of inappropriate behavior lodged by employees.

The foundation, in a statement Tuesday, says Forrester was removed by an independent special committee of its board of directors. The group also appointed Jennifer Smith Turner to serve as the foundation’s interim president and CEO.

Newman’s Own says the action was taken following an independent investigation.

Newman’s Own was founded by actor Paul Newman in 1982. Forrester took over after Newman’s death in 2008.

The foundation gives all profits from the sale of Newman’s Own food products, which have totaled more than $540 million, to charity.

Attempts to reach Forrester Tuesday were not successful. A phone number listed for him was not in service.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.