Newly hatched Andean condor chick dies in Pittsburgh aviary

Nation

Newly hatched Andean condor chick dies in Pittsburgh aviary

byAssociated Press10 June 2019 16:36-04:00

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The first Andean condor chick to be hatched at a bird zoo in Pittsburgh since 2007 is dead, a few days after it hatched.

The National Aviary said Monday the male condor, Lurch, had been seen removing the chick from the nest on Sunday, two days after it hatched.

Andean condors are the world’s largest flying birds, with wingspans of about 10 feet (3 meters). They typically lay one egg a year.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review says the female condor, Lianni, has produced four previous chicks, and three were released into the wild.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.