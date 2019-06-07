New Jersey town’s nearly 600-year-old oak tree falls down

SALEM, N.J. (AP) — A 600-year-old oak tree known as the tallest one in New Jersey has uprooted.

The Salem oak came down Thursday evening, drawing people to mourn its loss.

The Salem Religious Society of Friends owns the tree and a graveyard that surrounds it. Society member Jim Waddington tells NJ.com the tree has been in declining health over the last 100 years despite efforts to preserve it. The group will meet to decide what to do with the remains.

It is believed Quaker John Fenwick, who brought the first English settlement to West Jersey in 1675, brokered a treaty with a Native American tribe under the tree’s branches.

The Environmental Protection Department said it was the largest white oak in New Jersey.

