New details released in case of ex-cop accused in 4 deaths

Nation

byAssociated Press24 September 2019 16:43-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors are releasing new details in the case of a former suburban New York police officer charged in the killing of four men.

The U.S. attorney’s office filed court papers last week accusing Nicholas Tartaglione (tahr-tag-lee-OHN’) of strangling one of the men with a zip tie in a 2016 drug deal gone awry.

Prosecutors say Tartaglione fatally shot another victim. They did not say who pulled the trigger in the other two execution-style killings.

All four victims were buried on Tartaglione’s property in Otisville, New York.

Tartaglione previously shared a Manhattan jail cell with financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial on sex charges.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Tartaglione. He has pleaded not guilty.

A message was left Tuesday with his attorney seeking comment.

