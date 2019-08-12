Nebraska patrol says 5 people killed in SUV-semi collision

by – 12 August 2019 06:56-04:00

BRIDGEPORT, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say five people died when their vehicle collided with a semitrailer on a Nebraska Panhandle highway.

The crash occurred a little before 6 p.m. Sunday, around 10 miles (16.1 kilometers) north of Bridgeport on U.S. Highway 385.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the northbound sport utility vehicle went out of control, crossed the center line and hit the oncoming semi. The patrol says two adults and children ages 9, 13 and 14 were killed. Their names and relationships haven’t been released.

Station KNEB reports that the truck driver was taken to Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport. His name is not yet available.

The accident is being investigated.

