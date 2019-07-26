NC, VA meetings to detail Duke Energy coal ash settlement

by

(AP) — Meetings scheduled for next month will explain an agreement between government officials and Duke Energy wrapping up the restoration obligations the country’s largest electricity company faces for a massive spill of burned coal residues five years ago.

Federal, North Carolina and Virginia agencies announced Friday two public information sessions to answer questions on Aug. 6 in Danville, Virginia, and Aug. 7 in Eden, North Carolina.

The leak of waste Duke Energy stored after burning coal for power coated about 70 miles (110 kilometers) from a power plant on the Dan River, on the border of the two states.

Duke Energy spokesman Bill Norton said the company won’t disclose how much it has spent on restoration, which includes buying more than 500 acres to be incorporated into parks by both states.