NC deputies: Truck hauling stolen watermelons gets stuck

Nation

NC deputies: Truck hauling stolen watermelons gets stuck

byAssociated Press26 August 2019 08:49-04:00

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina say they responded to a call of a possible crop theft to find a suspect stuck in the middle of a field trying to haul off a truckload of stolen watermelons.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that a deputy and a sergeant responded to a call about the possible fruit heist about 60 miles (96 kilometers) outside Raleigh on Friday. That’s when they found Michael Anthony Bryant and his pickup stuck in the middle of a field with dozens of reportedly stolen watermelons in the back.

Officers arrested Bryant and charged him with misdemeanor larceny.

He was given a $500 bond and placed in a detention center.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.