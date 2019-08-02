Navy tosses war crimes case against SEAL’s platoon leader

Nation

Navy tosses war crimes case against SEAL’s platoon leader

by By BRIAN MELLEY and JULIE WATSON , Associated Press1 August 2019 20:22-04:00

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Navy has dismissed charges against an officer for allegedly not reporting war crimes by a Navy SEAL who was later acquitted of murder.

A Navy official with knowledge of the decision not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the charges against Lt. Jacob Portier were dropped Thursday.

The action comes a month after a military jury cleared Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher of murder in a trial that got President Donald Trump’s attention.

Portier, Gallagher’s platoon leader, faced charges of dereliction of duty, destruction of evidence and holding Gallagher’s re-enlistment ceremony next to the corpse of a teen Islamic State militant the decorated SEAL had been accused of stabbing to death after treating the boy’s wounds.

Gallagher was convicted of a single charge of posing for photos with the 17-year-old militant’s corpse.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.