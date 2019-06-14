Navy picks new War College leader after removing president

by

(AP) — The Navy has named the first female leader of the U.S. Naval War College after removing the college president who is under investigation.

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer announced Friday that Rear Adm. Shoshana Chatfield will be the new president.

Rear Adm. Jeffrey Harley was removed as the college president Monday, days after The Associated Press reported he was under investigation and more than a year after the initial complaint was filed.

The AP reported Harley was under investigation for allegedly spending excessively, abusing his hiring authority and otherwise behaving inappropriately, including keeping a margarita machine in his office.

Spencer was at the college in Newport, Rhode Island, on Friday for graduation.

Chatfield currently leads a military command in Guam, Joint Region Marianas.