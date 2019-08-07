Naval Academy appealing reinstatement of fired professor

Nation

Naval Academy appealing reinstatement of fired professor

by By BRIAN WITTE , Associated Press7 August 2019 18:27-04:00

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The U.S. Naval Academy is appealing a judge’s decision to reinstate a fired English professor who has been a longtime critic of the academy.

The academy, which fired Bruce Fleming last year, informed him of the decision in a letter Wednesday.

A judge on the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board ordered the tenured professor’s reinstatement with back pay last month.

A spokeswoman for the academy says Fleming is to report to the academy next week to receive assignments, such as scholarly research. But Cmdr. Alana Garas says it’s been determined his presence in a classroom would be an “undue disruption to the academic environment.”

In an email, Fleming wrote that the academy is trying to draw the process out as long as possible and will “lose the appeal.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.