Navajo Nation, Albuquerque sign deal to combat racism

Nation, State

Navajo Nation, Albuquerque sign deal to combat racism

by – 11 August 2019 23:52-04:00

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — The nation’s largest Native American reservation and New Mexico’s largest city have signed an agreement aimed at protecting Navajo Nation members from discrimination.

The Gallup Independent reports the Navajo Nation and Albuquerque signed a memorandum of agreement last week that officials say will strengthen communication between the two entities.

The agreement comes after two Navajo homeless men in 2014 were beaten to death in Albuquerque by three non-Native American teenagers.

The Navajo Human Rights Commission says the latest agreement will help in addressing issues of racism and hate crimes in nearby cities.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller says the agreement will strengthen efforts to tackle crime, discrimination and homelessness and make the city more inclusive.

___

Information from: Gallup Independent, http://www.gallupindependent.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.