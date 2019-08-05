Nation’s only industrial hemp seed bank being created in NY

Nation

Nation’s only industrial hemp seed bank being created in NY

byAssociated Press5 August 2019 06:27-04:00

GENEVA, N.Y. (AP) — Work has begun on creating the nation’s only hemp seed bank in New York’s Finger Lakes region.

The “Industrial Hemp Germplasm Repository” will be established at Cornell University’s agricultural research facility in Geneva.

Sen. Charles Schumer announced the launch of the new facility on Friday. He said he worked to secure $500,000 in federal funding for the project because of the potential the crop has to boost upstate New York’s economy.

The seed bank will help breeders and geneticists develop new varieties of industrial hemp while also helping identify genes for pest and disease resistance.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.