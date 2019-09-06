NAACP accepts apology from sheriff for racist text message

NAACP accepts apology from sheriff for racist text message

byAssociated Press6 September 2019 08:32-04:00

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi chapter of the NAACP has accepted an

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports the Lee County NAACP chapter released a hand-written apology letter from Sheriff Jim Johnson Wednesday.

Chapter President Chris Traylor asked Johnson to apologize for a text he sent to County Supervisor Phil Morgan that said Rep. Shane Aguirre was “worse than a black person.”

Traylor asked county supervisors on Tuesday if the sheriff’s department could receive additional funding for diversity and bias training. He also asked the sheriff to hire more minority deputies.

Tommie Lee Ivy, the lone black supervisor, says he needs Johnson to commit to hiring more minorities before he’ll approve the department’s budget in a vote next week.

