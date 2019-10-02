Murder defendant’s behavior in court may force mistrial

byAssociated Press2 October 2019 08:43-04:00

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge is considering declaring a mistrial in a murder case because the defendant refused to answer the prosecutors’ questions in court.

Brandon Lee already confessed to police that he killed his mother and hid her body in an ice bath for days before strangling his ex-girlfriend as well. Lee’s lawyer says he “snapped” after years of childhood trauma and abuse by his mother. Lee says she provoked his attack that day.

The News & Observer reports that Lee took the stand Tuesday, demonstrating how he choked them even telling jurors that he screamed “Die! Die!” as he did it.

But when prosecutors tried to cross-examine him, he refused to cooperate, saying “I’m not scared of you!”

Judge Graham Shirley sent jurors home and may declare a mistrial.

