Mudded majesty: Kids made merry amid Detroit-area park’s mud

Nation

Mudded majesty: Kids made merry amid Detroit-area park’s mud

byAssociated Press

WESTLAND, Mich. (AP) — An annual clash between good, clean fun and down-and-dirty theatrics has once again left scores of mud-covered children smiling in a suburban Detroit park.

Children participated in the 32nd annual Wayne County Mud Day on Tuesday at Nankin Mills Park in Westland, a suburb west of Detroit. Participants frolicked, bathed and lounged in a large mud pit, then sloppily engaged in Mud Limbo and Wheelbarrow Races.

There also was majesty amid the muck and mud: Phoenix Crowder and Riley Tulgetske were crowned Mud Day King and Queen.

A local fire department rig sprayed water to rinse off the mud-caked revelers — to the chagrin of some mud enthusiasts.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.