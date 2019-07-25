Motorcyclist injured in crash that killed 7 leaves hospital

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The last of three motorcycle riders hospitalized following a crash that killed seven people has left a hospital with an escort of his fellow riders.

WMTW-TV reports that 45-year-old Josh Morin, of Dalton, Massachusetts, was taken Thursday by ambulance to a rehabilitation hospital in Boston.

As a show of support, riders from the Maine chapter of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club provided an escort. Morin is a member of the club.

Morin was flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland the night of the June 21 crash in Randolph, New Hampshire.

The driver of a pickup truck accused of causing the pileup has been charged with negligent homicide.

Morin is suing the truck driver and the company the driver worked for.

