Motel 6 guests can file claims over info shared with ICE

(AP) — More than 100,000 Motel 6 guests whose information was shared with U.S. immigration agents can now files claims for part of a $12 million settlement the company agreed to pay Washington state.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says the hotel chain violated the privacy of the guests when it turned over entire guest lists without a warrant, and that Immigration and Customs Enforcement used the lists to investigate those with Latino-sounding names. Some wound up being deported.

Guests who stayed at any of seven Motel 6 locations in the state between January 2015 and September 2017 may be eligible. The period for filing a claim opened Wednesday and runs until Dec. 31.

The amount that guests receive will depend on the harm they suffered and the number of claims filed.