Mom must get education, job after daughter’s shooting death

Nation

Mom must get education, job after daughter’s shooting death

by – 25 June 2019 07:38-04:00

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana woman

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports 22-year-old Dashana Fowler of Gary was sentenced Monday to three years in a Community Transition Court for the Sept. 4 death of Jayla Miller.

Fowler apologized, saying she wanted to enter the problem-solving court for her surviving children.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez says he’ll give Fowler a “ticket to prison” if she doesn’t comply with the program’s requirements.

Documents say Fowler’s son told investigators his sister reached under a pillow in a bedroom, grabbed a handgun and shot herself. Crack cocaine also was found in the room.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.