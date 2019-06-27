Mom convicted of murder after leaving 3-year-old in hot car

Nation

Mom convicted of murder after leaving 3-year-old in hot car

byAssociated Press26 June 2019 23:18-04:00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman has been convicted of murder after leaving her 3-year-old daughter in an SUV for 9 1/2 hours during a blazing California summer and saying she wanted to remove “lustful demons” from the girl.

Angela Phakhin was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and torture.

Authorities say Phakhin and her fiance repeatedly left her daughter, Maiya, in the car in 2017.

The girl spent 4 ½ hours there one June day. The next day, she was found dead under a pile of blankets after a 9 ½-hour stretch.

Sacramento County prosecutors say Phakhin told authorities she and Untwan Smith were trying to remove “lustful demons” from the girl.

Prosecutors say Phakhin was repeatedly warned and advised to take the girl to a cooling shelter.

Smith’s murder trial is pending.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.