Missouri police: Don’t leave grenades ‘just lying around’

by – 20 September 2019 11:30-04:00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City, Missouri, police are urging people not to leave grenades “just lying around” after the discovery of one led officers to temporarily block off surrounding streets.

Police said in a tweet that the modified grenade was found Wednesday morning. It then was removed to a secure, off-site location so bomb and arson squad members could investigate further.

Police say, “It should go without saying, but please don’t leave grenades — even inactive ones — just lying around.”

