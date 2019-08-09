Mississippi Walmart reopens after fatal worker shooting

Nation

Mississippi Walmart reopens after fatal worker shooting

by – 9 August 2019 07:38-04:00

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A northern Mississippi Walmart has reopened to customers after a gunman described as a disgruntled worker shot and killed two store managers.

The Commercial Appeal reports the store has announced that it reopened its pharmacy and grocery side Thursday. The store have been closed since the July 30 attack, though employees returned to work Monday.

Authorities say 39-year-old Martez Tarrell Abram fatally shot the coworkers and wounded a police officer before he was shot and arrested.

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite has said Abram was a disgruntled worker. He had recently been suspended after showing a knife to a coworker.

Abram underwent surgery at a hospital and was set to be turned over to authorities once he sufficiently recovered. It’s unclear if he’s been taken into custody yet.

___

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.