Mississippi sheriff sets policies amid racial profiling suit

Nation

Mississippi sheriff sets policies amid racial profiling suit

by By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS , Associated Press19 September 2019 16:07-04:00

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi county has settled a racial profiling lawsuit and its sheriff’s department is setting policies that limit officers’ use of race or national origin as a reason to stop and question people.

A family with Latino and Native American background filed a federal lawsuit in November against Hancock County, Mississippi.

The Southern Poverty Law Center and the Mississippi Center for Justice, representing the family, say a settlement was signed last month.

The suit says Marcos and Stephanie Martinez of Taylors, South Carolina, their children and three others were traveling through Mississippi in June 2017 when a deputy stopped them on Interstate 10 and asked if they were U.S. citizens. It says they underwent “extensive interrogation, threats and multiple unlawful searches because of their perceived race, ethnicity and national origin.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.