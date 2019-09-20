Mississippi mother charged in murder case against caregiver

byAssociated Press20 September 2019 12:07-04:00

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — The mother of a 5-year-old child whose remains appear to have been found in a Mississippi basement faces criminal charges.

Local news outlets report 24-year-old Teasia Warren was charged Thursday with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in Meridian Municipal Court.

Law enforcement officials believe the remains of a child found in a garbage bag Sept. 11 belonged to Jakie Toole, Warren’s son. Police say Warren told them she left Toole with 35-year-old Celeste Louise Smith, last seeing him in April. Warren reported Toole missing this month. Smith is charged with capital murder and child neglect.

An autopsy found the child suffered blunt force trauma and broken ribs. Officials await a DNA test to confirm the body is Toole’s.

It’s unclear what lawyer is representing Warren.

