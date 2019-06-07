Mississippi kangaroo found after 2 days ‘on the hop’

byAssociated Press7 June 2019 12:31-04:00

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A missing kangaroo has been found after two days “on the hop” along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Cody Breland and Gulfport police tell news outlets Jojo was found about 1 a.m. Friday in a Gulfport neighborhood.

Breland owns Wild Acres Wildlife Photography & Mobile Petting Zoo. He says he was showing animals to children on Wednesday morning when Jojo got scared by heavy rain and jumped away.

The kangaroo is now back home with big brother Mercury.

Breland wrote on Facebook that Jojo had the “vacation of his life” while volunteers, police and animal control officers looked for him.

He plans to let admirers visit with Jojo on Saturday at a Gulfport restaurant.

