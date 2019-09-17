Mississippi autopsy confirms child’s body in garbage bags

Nation

Mississippi autopsy confirms child’s body in garbage bags

byAssociated Press17 September 2019 10:15-04:00

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — An autopsy confirms that remains found in garbage bags in a Mississippi basement belonged to a small child.

Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose tells The Meridian Star the Friday autopsy found a badly decomposed body with a broken rib on one side and cracked ribs on the other. Dubose says the autopsy also found burns.

Police have charged 35-year-old Celeste Louise Smith of Meridian with capital murder and child neglect. She led police to the body Wednesday after another woman reported her 5-year-old son, Jakie Toole, had been missing since April. Police say Smith once took care of the boy and his siblings.

Dubose says officials are awaiting results of a DNA test to confirm the body’s identity.

Smith is jailed without bail and waived a preliminary hearing Monday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.