Missing hiker in California stayed near rocks to keep warm

byAssociated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a hiker who went missing in the mountains north of Los Angeles survived by wrapping himself with a jacket and towel and staying by warm rocks for heat.

Janet Henderson of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue told KCBS-TV that Eugene Jo stayed alive for a week by getting close to the hot rocks at night and drinking water from a riverbed.

She says the 73-year-old heard rescuers’ voices on Saturday and yelled for help.

He was taken to a hospital and later released.

Jo’s daughter says the family can barely comprehend the extent of the miracle.

Jo went hiking with a group to the 8,000-foot (2,438-meter) summit of Mount Waterman on June 22 when he became separated from them.

