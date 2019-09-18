Minnesota probe says man fatally shot by police had knife

Minnesota probe says man fatally shot by police had knife

byAssociated Press18 September 2019 08:47-04:00

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says a man

The BCA, which is investigating the shooting, says Officer Steve Mattson was on patrol in the Midway neighborhood shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday when his squad car was rear-ended at an intersection by 31-year-old Ronald Davis. Authorities say Davis was holding a knife when he exited his vehicle and ignored Mattson’s commands to drop it. During the confrontation, Mattson shot Davis.

The BCA says a knife was recovered next to Davis’ body.

The officer’s body camera was activated during the shooting. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter has asked Police Chief Todd Axtell to release the footage “as soon as reasonably possible.”

