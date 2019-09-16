Minnesota officer fatally shoots man during fight

Nation

Minnesota officer fatally shoots man during fight

byAssociated Press16 September 2019 07:37-04:00

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul, Minnesota, police say an officer has fatally shot a man who rammed his police vehicle.

Authorities say the suspect was shot about 6 p.m. Sunday after exiting his vehicle and physically fighting with the officer. The officer shot the man during the fight.

The shooting in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood comes as police deal with a stretch of violence in the city which caused Police Chief Todd Axtell to beef up street patrols.

In a Facebook post, Axtell said the officer was “faced with one of the most gut-wrenching situations imaginable.” He extended condolences to the man who died and said his department will do what it can to support the officer. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.