Milwaukee police: Person in custody after boy fatally shot

Nation

Milwaukee police: Person in custody after boy fatally shot

byAssociated Press19 June 2019 12:35-04:00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say they have a person in custody in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy whose mother said found a gun and shot himself.

Authorities said Wednesday they would be making a recommendation on charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office “in the near future.”

Police Chaplain Malcolm Hunt says the child’s mother said she woke up to the sound of gunfire Tuesday and found her dead son in the living room after finding a gun.

It’s the second 5-year-old to die in as many days in a shooting in southeastern Wisconsin. On Monday, a 5-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound after he was dropped off at a hospital in Kenosha. The child’s grandfather said the boy was accidentally shot by a family member.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.