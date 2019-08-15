Michigan police question black man after staring complaint

byAssociated Press15 August 2019 18:12-04:00

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — Police in a Detroit suburb have apologized for its officers’ conduct after a black man was questioned when a woman claimed he was staring at her.

WXYZ-TV reports the incident happened on Tuesday. Royal Oak police say the encounter with 20-year-old Devin Myers should have been “very short” and the officer “had no legal right” to demand Myers’ identification.

Officials said Thursday that a probationary officer will receive additional training and a supervisor has been disciplined.

Police say the woman called 911 and reported “she was uncomfortable” after a man circled her vehicle. Myers tells the station that he had parked his car and was walking to a restaurant when he was stopped.

Video of the encounter was posted on social media by a passerby.

