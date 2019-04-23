Michigan mother ordered to stand trial after fire kills kids

Nation

Michigan mother ordered to stand trial after fire kills kids

by – 23 April 2019 08:03-04:00

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — The mother of two boys who, along with another child, died in an accidental Detroit-area house fire has been ordered to stand trial on

The Macomb Daily reports that Judge Carl Gerds of the 38th District Court ruled recently after hearing testimony and reviewing arguments from 29-year-old Amber Swain’s attorney John Dakmak and prosecutors.

Dakmak said the children had been home alone in Eastpointe for about 85 minutes when the fire struck in March 2018 . He disputed arguments from prosecutors that Swain was reckless because she couldn’t have foreseen that her home would burn down “during the short time frame.”

Records say an electrical malfunction caused the fire. The dead included Swain’s 8- and 9-year-old sons and a 4-year-old cousin.

Swain returns to court Monday.

___

Information from: The Macomb Daily, http://www.macombdaily.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.