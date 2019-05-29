Michigan deputy fatally strikes 11-year-old boy on minibike

Nation

Michigan deputy fatally strikes 11-year-old boy on minibike

byAssociated Press29 May 2019 08:50-04:00

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old boy who was riding a minibike has been fatally struck by a southern Michigan sheriff’s deputy who was heading to the scene of a burglary.

The Calhoun County sheriff’s office says the Battle Creek boy was riding when he was hit shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Battle Creek.

Sheriff Matt Saxton tells WWMT-TV the death is “heartbreaking” and he believes it was accidental. He says the deputy was responding to a burglary in progress in the nearby city of Springfield, but the vehicle didn’t have its emergency lights activated at the time of the crash. Saxton says the minibike wasn’t illuminated with lights.

The boy’s name wasn’t immediately released. The deputy wasn’t injured. An investigation into the crash is being handled by Michigan State Police.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.