Merged Virginia newspapers announce new top editor

byAssociated Press22 July 2019 17:20-04:00

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The executive editor of a New Jersey newspaper is the new top editor of The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Tribune Publishing Executive Editor Par Ridder announced to the staffs of the newspapers on Monday that Kris Worrell will take over as editor-in-chief on Aug. 26.

Worrell, 53, has served as executive editor and vice president of news for The Press of Atlantic City in New Jersey since 2014. She previously served as executive editor and regional editor at the Observer-Dispatch in New York, managing editor of the Beaumont Enterprise in Texas, assistant managing editor of The Times Union in New York and special projects editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Worrell’s first newsroom position was as a reporter in the Nags Head bureau for The Pilot.

