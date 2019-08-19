Memorials, funeral for ex-Louisiana gov Kathleen Blanco

Nation

Memorials, funeral for ex-Louisiana gov Kathleen Blanco

By MELINDA DESLATTE , Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Three days of public events will honor former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco, the state’s first female governor who died after a yearslong struggle with cancer.

The Democrat who led Louisiana during hurricanes Katrina and Rita will be memorialized Thursday at an interfaith service in downtown Baton Rouge at St. Joseph’s Cathedral. Her casket then will be taken to the Louisiana Capitol, where Blanco’s body will lie in Memorial Hall for public visitation.

On Friday, mourners in Louisiana’s Acadiana region can attend a prayer service for the former governor in Lafayette at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral.

Blanco’s funeral mass will be Saturday in Lafayette, followed by a private burial service.

Blanco died Sunday. She was 76.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.