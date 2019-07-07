Memorial to 5 officers killed in Dallas to be unveiled

byAssociated Press7 July 2019 14:28-04:00

DALLAS (AP) — Officials are set to unveil a sculpture honoring five police officers killed in a sniper attack in downtown Dallas three years ago.

Sunday marks three years since Micah Johnson opened fire on a peaceful protest. The Army veteran killed four Dallas police officers and one transit officer. Authorities killed Johnson using a robot-delivered bomb. July 7, 2016, is considered the deadliest day for U.S. law enforcement since the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

A sculpture honoring Dallas officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael Smith, and Patrick Zamarripa, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit Officer Brent Thompson will be unveiled Monday in front of police headquarters.

Downtown Dallas was again the site of a high-profile shooting last month, when a masked gunman attacked a federal courthouse. The gunman was the only fatality.

