McDonald’s manager accuses customer of drive-thru assault

byAssociated Press2 July 2019 13:27-04:00

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman upset about waiting for her fast-food order is accused of trying to drag a restaurant worker out through the drive-thru window and using a stun gun on him.

Twenty-eight-year-old Marquenta Glidwell of Brownsville bonded out of the Haywood County Jail on Monday after being charged with aggravated assault.

WREG-TV reports McDonald’s manager Jacob Jordan said Glidwell left her vehicle and attacked him on Sunday when he told customers in the drive-thru lane to stop blowing their horns.

A security video shows Jordan being punched by someone trying to pull him out of the window. Jordan says she also used a stun gun that left a mark on his neck.

A message left with Brownsville police wasn’t immediately returned Tuesday.

