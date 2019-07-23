Massachusetts investigates company tied to motorcycle deaths

Nation

Massachusetts investigates company tied to motorcycle deaths

byAssociated Press23 July 2019 12:33-04:00

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts attorney general’s office has opened an investigation into the trucking company that employed the driver charged in the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Maura Healey confirmed Tuesday an investigation into Westfield Transport Inc. She couldn’t comment further because the probe is ongoing.

The 23-year-old driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide in connection with the June 21 crash in New Hampshire.

Officials say Zhukovskyy’s license should have been suspended because of a drunken driving arrest in Connecticut.

A man who answered a phone number listed for Westfield Transport said the company does not exist anymore before hanging up. He did not identify himself. The owner previously said he is cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.