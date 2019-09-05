Maryland police: Man who threatened co-workers had gun stash

Nation

Maryland police: Man who threatened co-workers had gun stash

by – 5 September 2019 11:42-04:00

PASADENA, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say they found an arsenal of nearly 150 guns in the home of a man whose colleagues said he threatened to shoot them at work.

News outlets report Anne Arundel County police charged Mark Edward Rutkowski on Tuesday with one count of making a threat of mass violence.

Assistant State’s Attorney Colin Kelly said officers found handguns, rifles, shotguns and an assault-style rifle. Some weapons were registered to Rutkowski’s father.

Rutkowski was fired last week from his job at Gischel Machine Shop. Police say employees told them he threatened to “shoot this whole place up,” and listed the workers he’d kill first.

The Capital reports Rutkowski declined a public defender at a Wednesday hearing and told a judge his mother had recently died.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.