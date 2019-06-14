Maryland official says Baltimore resisted help after hack

Nation

Maryland official says Baltimore resisted help after hack

by – 14 June 2019 13:21-04:00

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland information technology official says Baltimore leaders resisted accepting help from the state for about a week after the city’s computer servers were hacked.

The Baltimore Sun reports it obtained a transcript from a May 22 cybersecurity meeting where Maryland Chief Information Security Officer John Evans said there wasn’t a “trusted relationship” between city and state officials before the ransomware attack. He says that kept the state from solving problems faster. The hack continues to cripple several city payment functions.

Last week, Baltimore IT Director Frank Johnson apologized to the city council for his initial response to the hack.

City computer servers were hit by the ransomware attack May 7. City officials have refused a demand to pay the equivalent of $76,000 in bitcoin in response to the attack.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.