Marshall expels convicted student facing 2 more rape charges

(AP) — Marshall University in West Virginia has expelled a student who was allowed to remain enrolled despite a conviction for a 2016 attack against a female schoolmate.

The college’s Wednesday announcement comes as 22-year-old Joseph Chase Hardin faces new sexual assault charges against two additional women.

Hardin was ordered to remain jailed Wednesday for violating probation on his earlier conviction. He was indicted and jailed last week on second-degree sexual assault charges for two alleged rapes in 2018.

Hardin ultimately entered a Kennedy plea to a lesser charge of battery in the 2016 case, allowing him to be convicted without admitting guilt.

The college says he’s being expelled now because he violated school rules on sexual misconduct.