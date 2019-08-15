Markets Right Now: Stocks up early, day after big drop

Business, Nation

Markets Right Now: Stocks up early, day after big drop

byAssociated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are rising on Wall Street early Thursday on indications American consumers continue to spend and embrace online shopping.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 67 points, a day after dropping 800 points as investors grew more concerned about a slowdown in the global economy. A report showing stronger-than-expected retail sales and a solid profit outlook from Walmart may allay some concerns about the strength of the U.S. economy.

Walmart rose 5.5%.

The S&P 500 rose 11 points, or 0.4%, to 2,851. The Dow gained 0.3%, to 25,543. The Nasdaq rose 0.2% to 7,788.

The yield on 10-year Treasury slipped slightly to 1.57% following a sharp decline Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.