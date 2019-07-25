Marine arrested at Air Force base faces military charges

by – 25 July 2019 11:21-04:00

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (AP) — Military authorities say a detained Marine had firearms, a silencer, body armor and ammunition in his pickup truck when he tried to enter an Air Force base near Omaha.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Pfc. Ali Al-Kazahg is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, communicating threats and other crimes. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney. A Marine Corps spokesman says the 22-year-old Al-Kazahg is in custody in Hawaii, where he’s assigned to the 3rd Marine Logistics Group.

Authorities say Al-Kazahg was on leave when he was stopped at an Offutt Air Force Base gate of May 31. Guards had spotted his name on a law enforcement notice of people considered capable of doing harm. The notice says he told another Marine that he would “shoot up” his battalion if he were disciplined for misconduct.

