Manhunt in Missouri for Oklahoma pair after child found dead

byAssociated Press

ALTUS, Okla. (AP) — A manhunt is underway in Missouri for an Oklahoma couple wanted on child abuse and other charges after authorities found one of their children dead and three others in critical condition.

St. Louis police on Tuesday asked for the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Hakim Mustafa Moore and 29-year-old Robin Alexander.

Police in Altus, Oklahoma, received a tip that the couple fled to St. Louis to avoid capture after an arrest warrant was issued June 10.

Authorities haven’t released details of the child’s death and the other children’s ailments, nor when, where or how they were found.

The couple also has a fifth child who officials say has not been located.

St. Louis police deferred questions to Altus police, where a department spokesman wasn’t available for comment Wednesday.

