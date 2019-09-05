Manafort’s lawyers: State charges are double jeopardy

byAssociated Press5 September 2019 11:44-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Manafort’s lawyers say his New York mortgage fraud case should be dismissed on double jeopardy grounds.

They argue in papers filed Wednesday that the state case involves the same alleged conduct as federal cases that landed him behind bars.

They argue that state law prohibits prosecutors from bringing state charges against someone who has previously been charged for the same conduct under federal law.

The Manhattan prosecutor’s office didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Manafort is a former chairman of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and is serving a 7½-year prison sentence.

He was convicted of misleading the U.S. government about his foreign lobbying work, hiding millions of dollars from tax authorities and encouraging witnesses to lie for him.

The New York Post first reported on the court filing.

