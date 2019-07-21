Man whose wife was struck and killed by vehicle sues FBI

by – 21 July 2019 11:30-04:00

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man says in a $35 million lawsuit filed against the federal government that an off-duty police officer who struck and killed his wife with a vehicle last year worked for the FBI at the time.

The New Haven Register reports that Edward Wilczynski, of North Haven, whose wife, Kristin, was fatally struck in Hamden last July, filed the federal lawsuit last week.

The complaint alleges the driver, Courtney Bothwell, a Hamden officer working as a Task Force Officer for the FBI, was driving a vehicle leased by the bureau.

Wilzcynski alleges the driver was careless, reckless and negligent.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Public Affairs declined comment when contacted by the paper.

Bothwell told responding officers she was distracted by a puppy in her vehicle.

