Man who kissed reporter identified, charged with harassment

byAssociated Press26 September 2019 14:28-04:00

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky reporter says police have identified a man who kissed her on the cheek during a live broadcast and he is facing a misdemeanor charge.

WAVE-TV news reporter Sara Rivest tweeted on Thursday that Eric Goodman is charged with harassment with physical contact.

Louisville police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed that Goodman was cited to court for the incident, but did not have details on the charge.

Rivest said she felt uncomfortable and powerless when the unwanted encountered occurred last week in Louisville.

She shared the video later with the caption, “Hey mister, here’s your 3 seconds of fame. How about you not touch me? Thanks!!”

Rivest said on-air Monday that journalists, especially women, experience harassment far too often.

She says Goodman wrote her an apology, which she’ll read on-air.

